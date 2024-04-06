Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 932 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

