Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

VRP stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

