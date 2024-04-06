Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $138,969,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock worth $5,017,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

