Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.