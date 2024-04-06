Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 664 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

