Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 761 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $538.75 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

