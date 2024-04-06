Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $257.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

