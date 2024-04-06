Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.11 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $154.69.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at $110,694,166,982.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.