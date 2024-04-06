Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

