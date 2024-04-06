Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.61. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 453,535 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

