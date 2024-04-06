Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.03. The company had a trading volume of 668,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

