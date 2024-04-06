Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.10

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.43), with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Northamber Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.58. The company has a market cap of £9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Northamber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Northamber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

