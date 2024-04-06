Northland Capital Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Northland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 11.6% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

VMBS opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

