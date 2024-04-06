Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) Shares Down 1.8%

Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 14,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 191,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Notable Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Notable Labs Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Notable Labs stock. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Notable Labs, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 204,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Notable Labs accounts for about 0.6% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Industry Ventures L.L.C. owned 9.21% of Notable Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Notable Labs Company Profile

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic.

