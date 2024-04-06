Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 1.1 %

NVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.79. 1,863,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

