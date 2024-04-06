Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.9% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after buying an additional 811,851 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $125.86 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

