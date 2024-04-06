Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 811,851 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $125.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

