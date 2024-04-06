Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 186.98% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,817 shares of company stock worth $100,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

