Nuvei’s (NVEI) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVEI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 21.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

