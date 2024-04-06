NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,011.82 or 0.99982959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00127908 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

