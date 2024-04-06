O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 354 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 420,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

