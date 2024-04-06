Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.90. 89,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,018,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 321.12% and a negative net margin of 138.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

