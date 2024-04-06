Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Up 3.8%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.65. 4,007,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,221,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after buying an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,862,000 after buying an additional 308,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

