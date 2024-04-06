Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Sells $13,389.20 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $13,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,567.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

