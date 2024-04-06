Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Up 5.7%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 896,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 896,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after buying an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,521,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

