Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,731,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,844,000 after buying an additional 1,641,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

