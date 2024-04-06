Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

