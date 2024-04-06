Ordinals Price Hits $68.61 on Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $68.61 or 0.00101339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $454.95 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 63.08914113 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $309,496,397.39 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

