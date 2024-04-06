O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,234.00 at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,090.76.

ORLY stock opened at $1,117.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,082.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $996.52. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $855.88 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

