Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 96,855 shares.The stock last traded at $28.24 and had previously closed at $27.97.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.