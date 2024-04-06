Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 96,855 shares.The stock last traded at $28.24 and had previously closed at $27.97.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
