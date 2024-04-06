Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Trading 9.6% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 76,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 66,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

