Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 1,506 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

