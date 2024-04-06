Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 542 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

