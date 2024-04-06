Park Place Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 3,668 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYDB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,083,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,344,000.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
HYDB stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
