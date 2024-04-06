Park Place Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 3,668 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYDB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,083,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,344,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HYDB stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3264 dividend. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB).

