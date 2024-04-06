Park Place Capital Corp Buys 1,939 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $29.19 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

