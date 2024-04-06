Park Place Capital Corp Buys 8,505 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.