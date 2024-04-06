Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $87,566,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $239.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.46 and a 200 day moving average of $217.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

