Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $72.88 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

