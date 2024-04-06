Park Place Capital Corp Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5,503.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

