Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

