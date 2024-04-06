Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $477.09 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.88 and its 200-day moving average is $429.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

