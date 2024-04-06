Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.51.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

