Park Place Capital Corp Has $156,000 Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 797,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after acquiring an additional 347,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

GMAB stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

