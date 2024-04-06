Park Place Capital Corp Has $176,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

ADI opened at $194.76 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.