Park Place Capital Corp Has $184,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $74.74 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.