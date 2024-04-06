Park Place Capital Corp Has $256,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $543.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

