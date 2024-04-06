Park Place Capital Corp Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Renasant comprises approximately 1.5% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned 0.20% of Renasant worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 862,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.88 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

