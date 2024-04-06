Park Place Capital Corp Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,219,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day moving average is $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

