Park Place Capital Corp Has $741,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.