Park Place Capital Corp Has $938,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $292.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

